Concerts for a Cause welcomes jazz trio for “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

UU Auburn’s Concerts for a Cause will present the Heather Pierson Jazz Trio for a performance of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Friday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Church, located at 169 Pleasant Street in Auburn. Tickets are $15, cash or credit, at the door. For more information, call 783-0461 or see www.uuconcerts.org.

Heather Pierson is a pianist, singer-songwriter, and performer based in Conway, NH. She is joined in the trio by Shawn Nadeau on bass and Craig Bryan on drums. Together they will perform the entirety of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and other well-known and popular Christmas tunes.

Originally telecast in December 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was an instant hit with audiences who connected with Peanuts creator Charles M. Schultz’s cast of characters, including Charlie Brown, his scrawny Christmas tree, and his dog, Snoopy. Vince Guaraldi’s gentle, jazz-inspired musical score for the program, which includes the popular hit “Linus and Lucy,” established musical trademarks that continue to prompt smiles of recognition fifty years later.

Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the L/A community while raising money for area charities. This show will benefit the church, as well as Outright L/A. CFAC shows are produced by local musician and church choir director Dave Rowe and a dedicated group of church members.

“When I came to Auburn UU 14 years ago, Heather took over for me as choir director at the First Universalist Church of Norway,” said Rowe. “I have known and admired her music ever since.”