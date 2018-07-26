Concerts on the Quad wrap up with Pete Kilpatrick Band

Singer-songwriter Pete Kilpatrick brings his band to Bates College for the season’s final Concert on the Quad on Thursday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all. Named “Best Act” four times by the Portland Best Music Awards, Kilpatrickhas performed more than 1,400 shows and released seven albums, including 2016’’s “Echo.” Bring a picnic and chairs or blankets to the Historic Quad at Gomes Chapel, located at 275 College Avenue. If it rains, the event will take place inside. For more information, call 753-6953 or see bates.edu.