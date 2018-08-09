Donor gift launches enrichment program at Greater Androscoggin Humane Society 

Thanks to a $5,000 gift from Priscilla Gendron, the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society will begin a comprehensive Enrichment Program for the animals in its care. This new program will be aimed at modifying the development and expression of abnormal and/or problematic behaviors and contributing to the overall well-being of the animals as they await adoption.

The shelter can be a stressful environment for pets. Staff and volunteers can ease this stress with activities to keep their brains engaged and senses (sight, sound taste and smell) stimulated. Enrichment, a process for improving the environment and behavioral care of confined animals, comes in many forms. Beyond offering a variety of toys, such as scratching posts, food dispensing puzzles and chew toys, the new program will provide play groups, hide-and-seek and fetch-and-tug games, soothing music or audio books for auditory stimulation, and perpetual motion toys for visual stimulation. All aspects of the program will have the common goal of reducing stress, reducing illness, increasing behavioral health, and reducing length of stay needed at the Shelter.

Located at 55 Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston, the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society provides a safe haven for over 4,500 sick, homeless and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin area each year. The primary support for the shelter comes from fundraising events and donations of concerned citizens.

If you are interested in learning more about volunteering at the shelter or adopting an animal, call 783-2311 or see www.gahumane.org.