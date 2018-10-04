FREE e-scribe now!

“Early Evening Show” at Celebration Barn Theater

October 4, 2018 | Author

Mike Miclon as Moto Hoonchbach (Photo by Michael Menes)

For the final time during its 2018 season, Celebration Barn Theater will present an episode of Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show” on Saturday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring a wide array of guest performers, as well as audience favorites Fritz Grobe and the Early Evening Orchestra, this long-running late-night talk show spoof features sketches, soulful music, and wild improvisations. Tickets are $16, $14, and $10 for adults, seniors (ages 60-plus), and kids (ages 17 and under), respectively. Celebration Barn Theater is located just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 743-8452 or seewww.CelebrationBarn.com.

