Evergreen Subaru purchases Best Buy building in Auburn

Evergreen Subaru in Auburn has purchased the currently vacant Best Buy building on Turner Street, with a plan to convert it into a best-in-class Subaru store.

“We have definitely outgrown our current space,” said Evergreen Subaru’s Managing Owner, Doug Weisz. “And, while we had been exploring creative expansion opportunities for our current property, repurposing and building out the empty Best Buy building provides the fastest and least disruptive means of growing our business.”

Evergreen Subaru now begins working with architects and builders to construct a state-of-the-art space that will offer unique convenience and comfort features for both customers and employees alike. The dealership plans to begin construction in the spring of 2019, with the hope of moving into the new building in early 2020.

Regarding plans for its current building on 774 Center Street, Weisz said, “We’re still in the early phases of exploring possibilities for our Center Street building. Whether we sell, lease or retain our current building for another use, our top priority right now is to focus on making our future dealership home into the best space it can be.”

“Our Center street location allows us to make a smooth, seamless transition,” he added. “We get to buffer our staff and customers from the chaos of a construction site, then pull the wrapper off the new place and move in to a finished building. Once that’s done, we can repurpose our Center Street store.”

Last week, Evergreen Subaru shared the news with their 60 staff members by closing early and chartering a bus to take them on a surprise “field trip” to the Best Buy building for a tour and celebration of the future of Evergreen Subaru.

Evergreen Subaru was founded in 2006 and sells and services new and used Subarus, sells used vehicles of all makes, and rents new Subarus to the general public. For more information, visit www.evergreensubaru.com.