Current students, school families, community members, and Bishop Robert P. Deeley gathered at Saint Dominic Academy’s Auburn campus recently for the school’s first-ever Winter Carnival, kicking off the academy’s observance of Catholic Schools Week. The carnival included a variety of outdoor and indoor activities, from snowshoeing and cross-country skiing to snowflake making and games of Chutes & Ladders.

“I think this is fun because it really brings us together as a community with a lot of fun activities to do,” said seventh grader Tara Nash.

“I think it shows everyone that our school is really close, like a big family,” agreed seventh grader Eleanor Russell.

One of the most popular events was cardboard sled racing, which drew more spectators than participants willing to climb aboard cardboard creations to slide down an icy hill. Then again, getting down proved to be a lot quicker and easier than climbing up. The sleds, which included a giant heart and a race car, were designed by students.

There was also a fire pit outside, over which students and friends tried their hand at melting marshmallows and making s’mores. Inside, youngsters were able to navigate their way through an obstacle course provided by the Maine Army National Guard. There were basketball, board games, and coloring, and students from the robotics club demonstrated how their creations worked by taking them for a spin through the cafeteria. Tours were offered for prospective families and those unfamiliar with the school.

“It’s one of those days where we invited all the family and friends to come down and just have a fun day,” said fifth-grade teacher Peter Servidio. “To see the turnout of both current and prospective families has been really nice.”

While most of the activities were held on the Auburn campus, the carnival concluded with an ice hockey clinic and free skate at Norway Savings Bank Arena, located just down the road from the school. Many other activities were planned on both the Auburn and Lewiston campuses during Catholic Schools Week, including academic competitions, a schoolwide Mass, and lunch with grandparents. Students also gathered at the Auburn campus to assemble a variety of items, including blankets, bookcases, and shelves, for several community organizations, such as the Trinity Jubilee Center, St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion, St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, and the St. Martin de Porres Residence.