Final week for summer tours at Norlands

Norlands Living History Center in Livermore will present the final living history tours of its summer season on Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursday, August 26, 29, and 31, each day at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. To have time to enjoy the full site, plan to arrive by 3 p.m. Come tour the 1867 Washburn family mansion, farmer’s cottage, and one-room schoolhouse while visiting with interpreters dressed in period clothing who portray residents of the area from the 1800s. Round out your visit with a nature walk on a historic carriage trail or bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the beautiful grounds. Admission is $10 for adults, $6 kids 12 and under, or $25 for a family of two adults with two or more children under 18. ?Discounted admission will be offered on August 31. Norlands is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore. For more information, call 897-4366 or see www.norlands.org.