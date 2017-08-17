Firehouse Subs mural portrays Balloon Festival
In keeping with the company’s founding by former firefighting brothers, the décor of the new Firehouse Subs restaurant at 410 Center Street in Auburn features firefighter memorabilia on display. The new restaurant also boasts this custom, hand-painted mural depicting store proprietor Coleman Sheffield and a fireman holding a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation banner while standing between Lewiston and Auburn fire trucks at the annual Great Falls Balloon Festival.