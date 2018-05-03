First-Friday Showcase at Fusion Lounge

Comedian Dawn Hartill will host the First-Friday Showcase on Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at Ramada Inn’s Fusion Lounge at 490 Pleasant Street in Lewiston. Free and open to those ages 21 and older, the show will feature Connor McGrath, Nick Gordon, Jack Slattery, and Leonard Kimble.

From Lewiston, Hartill is a mom to three teenage boys and spends her weekends as a radio personality on Maine’s Big Z 105.5. In 2016, she won the Strand Cup Comedy Competition. She has also been a quarter-finalist in the Empire Summer Comedy Classic, a semi-finalist in March Comedy Madness in Portland, and a finalist in the Last Comic Laughing Competition. McGrath, who was named Maine’s Best Comedian by the Portland Phoenix in 2017, manages the Portland Comedy Co-Op and has opened for national headliners such as Ray Harrington. For more information, call 784-2331.