First Universalist launches new concert series with gypsy-jazz ensemble

Concerts for a Cause, a new series at Auburn’s First Universalist Church, will present the acclaimed gypsy-jazz ensemble Ameranouche on Friday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. Produced by local musician and church choir director Dave Rowe and a dedicated group of church members, the series will bring special concerts to the L/A community while raising money for area charities. This show will benefit the church and recovery funds for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Tickets are $15 at the door, cash or credit.

The name Ameranouche (pronounced uh-Mare-uh-noosh) is derived from two words: “American” and “Manouche,” the gypsy tribe of guitarist Django Reinhardt. Veterans of the Newport Jazz Festival, Djangofest Northwest, Muzikfest Bethlehem, PA, and the National Press Club, the band plays a passionate style of music they call “gypsy flamenco swing.” Played on traditional French jazz guitars, the music mixes flamenco, bebop, and jazz swing influences in a gypsy-inspired style that is rhythmic, vigorous, and elegant. Whether they’re playing a musette waltz from 1930 or an Andalusian-inspired original tune, Ameranouche’s music is a complex yet fresh sound for the 21st century.

Calling gypsy jazz “unarguably one of the most popular forms of jazz music,” series producer Dave Rowe admits: “It’s been my goal to make sure that this concert series has something for everybody – and this one’s for me. “First Universalist Church is located at 169 Pleasant Street, across from Dairy Joy, in Auburn. For more information, call 783-0461 or see www.uuconcerts.org.