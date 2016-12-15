First Universalist presents holiday pageant

First Universalist Church of Auburn will present a holiday pageant called “Opening Doors, Opening Hearts” on Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. Performed by children in the church’s Religious Exploration program, the pageant will explore the stories of famous refugees in history, including Joseph and Mary, the Wise Men, the Dalai Lama, Anne Frank, the Von Trapp Family, and poet Warsan Shire. Will they find welcome or walls? Written by Maine author Cynthia Grimm, the storyline reflects some aspects of the current political atmosphere in our country. The program is open to all. First Universalist Church is located at 169 Pleasant Street, across from Dairy Joy. For more information, see 783-0461 or www.auburnuu.org.