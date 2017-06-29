Fish Bones awards $8,000 in Hospitality Scholarships

Fish Bones American Grill of Lewiston recently awarded $8,000 in Hospitality Scholarships to graduating students of The Green Ladle’s culinary education program. This year’s scholarship recipients were Hamido Hassan, Bryce Cloutier, Brooklyn Spring, Ifrah Hassan and Sabrina Frechette.

Since the inception of the scholarships in 2012, over $35,000 has been awarded to local students for continuing studies in the hospitality or culinary field. Students apply for the scholarships by submitting applications that articulate their passion, proficiency and dedication. Those receiving scholarships must be enrolled in a qualified program and carry a minimum of 12 credits with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

The sixth annual Fish Bones Hospitality Scholarship Golf Scramble will take place on Sunday, September 24 at Martindale Country Club. For more information about the event, to register a team, or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call Paul Landry at Fish Bones American Grill at 333-3663 or 576-2599.