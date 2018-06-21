FREE e-scribe now!

Fontaine Family supports Make-A-Wish Maine

June 21, 2018 | Author

Make-A-Wish Maine presents a plaque to the Fontaine Family team in recognition of their ongoing support. The team raised $7,132 last year through its “Bid for Wishes” Facebook Silent Auction. Make-A-Wish Maine recently granted its 1400th wish.

Each year for the past 10 years, Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has raised funds for Make-A-Wish Maine, either by participating in the program’s annual “Walk-for-Wishes” or through their own “Bid for Wishes” Facebook Silent Auction. 100% of funds raised goes directly to Make-A-Wish Maine to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

This year’s “Bid for Wishes” Facebook Silent Auction is currently under way and will end on Monday, July 23 at 9 a.m. If you would like to donate an item for the auction, please call 784-3800 or e-mail karen@fontaineteam.com (for the Auburn area), or email sally@fontaineteam.com (for the Scarborough area).

