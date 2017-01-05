Food for Thought spotlights military cemeteries and memorials

Alan Gregory of New Gloucester will be the presenter at Lewiston-Auburn Senior College’s next Food for Thought luncheon on Friday, January 13 at noon in Function Room 170 at USM’s Lewiston-Auburn Campus. In his session, called “Final Resting Place,” Gregory will share stories and images of Arlington National Cemetery, as well as the overseas military cemeteries and memorials operated and maintained by the American Battle Monuments Commission.

For more than 240 years, the United States has been embroiled in conflicts at home and abroad, and members of its armed services have answered the call to duty. During wars or in peacetime, considerate care and burial is one of the most respectful actions our nation can bestow on its fallen heroes. As a nation, we are fortunate to have dedicated government agencies who commemorate and memorialize the service and sacrifices made by the members of our armed forces.

Gregory is a retired Army officer with more than 31 years of military service. Following his military career, he entered the federal government workforce and served as Chief Financial Officer of Arlington National Cemetery and the American Battle Monuments Commission, where he learned first-hand how appropriate honors are rendered to our nation’s deceased armed forces members. He retired from federal service in 2012 and moved to New Gloucester with his wife, Cathy, who was born in Lewiston.

Gregory holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business and management and has completed advanced graduate studies in adult learning and human resource development. He enjoys the outdoors, especially kayaking and fishing, and loves spending time with his two married children, their spouses, and three grandchildren when they visit from Virginia.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The cost, which includes lunch, is $7 with an advance reservation or $8 at the door. To make an advance reservation, call Senior College at 753-6510 by noon on Wednesday, January 11. Reservations made after this time will be considered “at the door.”