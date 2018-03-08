FREE e-scribe now!

Former U.S. Interior official to discuss Trump stance on climate change

March 8, 2018 | Author

Joel Clement was the top climate-change policy official at the U.S. Department of Interior until he was reassigned to an unrelated post last year by the Trump administration.

Clement will speak at Bates College on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. The topic of his presentation will be “The Trump Administration’s War on Climate Policy: A View from a Whistleblower Who Is Speaking Out.” Free and open to the public, the program will take place at the college’s Muskie Archives, located at 70 Campus Avenue in Lewiston.

The event is sponsored by the college’s Harward Center, in conjunction with the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Maine Conservation Voters, and the Conservation Law Foundation. For more information, call 786-6202.

