Franco Center plans Adult Prom Night

The Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston will present its third annual Adult Prom Night (“Just like high school… only better”) on Saturday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The host for this evening of fun will be the principal of the fictitious L/A High School, who encourages those attending to “Get dressed up for a prom night celebration loaded with lots of laughter, great food, music from across the decades, the ‘prom punch’ you always dreamed of, chaperons, and many other surprises!”

The theme for this year’s event is “Vegas… what happens at prom stays at prom!” Guests are encouraged to come in prom attire, Las Vegas attire, or both. A photo booth will be available to capture the occasion. The evening will also include a dance contest and the coronation of the Prom King and Queen.

The doors and bar will open at 6:30 p.m. A buffet dinner prepared by the Franco Center staff will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. After that, guests will dance to tunes from across the second half of the 20th century until 11:30 p.m. Returning this year to play “Wolfman Jack” will be D.J. Eric Lunt of Big Entertainment.

Tickets are $40 and include dinner, dancing, entertainment, and on-site parking at the Continental Mill. Reserved seats remain, but booking ahead is advised. To reserve individual seats or tables for larger parties, call 783-1585 or visit francocenter.org.

This event is sponsored in part by Ann’s Flower Shop and Photo Finish. Those attending may call Ann’s at 782-3457 to order corsages and boutonnieres and have them held at will-call for the event.