Franco Center presents African Music Dance Party

January 4, 2018 | Author

DJ Nigel Katende will provide the music, including Afro-Beat, Lingala, Zouk, Soukous, and more.

The Gendron Franco Center will host its first African Music Dance Party & Social on Saturday, January 6, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. This five-hour event will bring all who love to listen and dance to African music together at the most inviting social spot in Central Maine. DJ Nigel Katende will provide the music, including Afro-Beat, Lingala, Zouk, Soukous, and more. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door. A cash bar and light snacks will be available.

“We are hoping that everyone will feel welcome to come and meet new friends from all over Africa and beyond,” said Franco Center Executive Director Mitch Thomas. Located at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston, the Franco Center is wheelchair accessible and has on-site parking. For more information, call the box office at 783-1585 or see FrancoCenter.org.

