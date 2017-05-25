FREE e-scribe now!

Free coffee for veterans

May 25, 2017 | Author

Mark and Jenn Tripp of Tripp’s Farmhouse Café, located at 1056 Center Street in Auburn, will provide a free cup of coffee and a donut or cookie to any veteran who visits on Saturday, May 27, from 7 to 10 a.m., before the unveiling ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. Tripp’s is a dedicated gluten-free operation that also serves dairy-free items. Mark Tripp is a member of the Auburn Fire Department and a frequent volunteer at the William J. Rogers American Legion Post 153 of Auburn.

