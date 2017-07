Children’s musician Rob Duquette will present a Family Concert for all ages at Auburn Public Library on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. Dancing and laughing will be encouraged at this lively, fun-filled event, which is free and open to the public. For more information about the program, call the library at 333-6640, ext. 3. For more about Rob Duquette, see www.robduquette.com.