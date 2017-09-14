FREE e-scribe now!

French Sing-Alongs resume at Lewiston-Auburn College

September 14, 2017 | Author

Aliette Couturier, Rita Gosseling, Jeannine Doucette, Mary LeClerc, Gail Lawrence, Jacynthe Jacques, pianist Jeannette Gregoire, and Louise Bolduc, also known as Les Troubadours, kick off a new season singing favorite French and Franco-American songs on Friday, September 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 170 at USM’s Lewiston-Auburn College. All are invited to attend the monthly sessions, where song books are provided so those unfamiliar with the songs, or less than fluent in French, can sing along. The event is sponsored by the Franco Collection at USM-LAC. For more information, call 576-4109.

