Friends of the Cobbossee offer kids’ Winter Day Camp

The Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed will present their annual Winter Nature Day Camp at Camp Mechuwana on Lower Narrows Pond in Winthrop during February’s school vacation week. Open to children in grades three through five, two-day camp sessions will be offered on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 20 and 21, and Thursday and Friday, February 22 and 23. The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and will include a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities, including snowshoeing, winter tracking, and games. The culminating activity will be learning to ice fish with Ryan Burton of the Cobbossee Watershed District.

The cost for each two-day camp session is only $90 per person and includes the use of all equipment, along with afternoon cocoa and snacks. Since space is limited to 20 campers per session, early registration is recommended. Registration forms can be downloaded at www.watershedfriends.com.

For more information, contact Education & Outreach Director Cami Wilbert at 621-4100 or cami@watershedfriends.com.