Gendrons present $50,000 donation to Museum L-A

Dollard (Del) and Priscilla Gendron recently presented a $50,000 donation to Museum L-A, the second installment of their $100,000 pledge toward a new museum. The Gendrons are a local family whose business has played a significant role in the community as contractors, real estate developers, and through their ownership of several convenience store-gas stations.

“We feel that Museum L-A is very important for our community,” said Mr. Gendron. “My family is fortunate to have the financial ability to make contributions like this one to Museum L-A because of our hard work and dedication over many years. We do this because we believe in giving back to our communities, and we hope to inspire others to make a difference by investing in their communities too.”

“The Gendron Family has been a major supporter of Museum L-A for many years,” said Museum L-A executive director Rachel Desgrosseilliers. “It is because of their generosity, along with the contributions of many other individuals and businesses, that Museum L-A has become a destination that serves as an experience of community and tourism in Lewiston-Auburn. We are honored that they choose to support us and want to encourage others to give back to their community.”

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston. Its hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special and large group tours are available outside of these hours by appointment. For more information, call 333-3881 or email info@museumla.org.