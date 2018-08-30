Good n’ Plenty reunites for Dance Party Under the Stars II

Museum L-A will present its Dance Party Under the Stars II on Friday, September 7, from 7 to 11 p.m. After last year’s successful party on the roof of a downtown parking garage, many have been asking to do it again. This year’s event will take place at the site of the museum’s future home, located on the banks of the beautiful Androscoggin River near Simard/Payne Park and the footbridge that spans the river to Bonney Park in Auburn.

In recent years, the museum has presented several events and exhibits honoring local musicians from various eras, and this year’s Dance Party Under the Stars will collectively honor the lost musicians of our community with a Musicians Memorial on the Auburn side of the bridge. “Since we’ve lost many of our great local musicians in the recent past, we felt it was time to honor them all,” said Museum L-A executive director Rachel Desgrosseilliers.

Popular music from the 1970s and ’80s will be provided by renowned local band Good ’n’ Plenty.The band’s original vocalists, Debbie Morin and Kathy Haley, have invited many of its former members, including Denny Breau, Billy Belskis, David Kelly, Rob Rocheleau, Benny Raye Jones, and Bette Sanborn, to join them for this event.Rounding out the ensemble will be Arthur Melendy on keyboards, Lance Burpy on drums, and Al Bernardo on sax.

Guests will also enjoy special appearances by Kathy’s daughter, Shawna Haley Bear, and Debbie’s daughter, Brooke Morin Lachance. In their younger years, Shawna and Brooke regularly performed with Good n’ Plenty; today, both are outstanding professional singers.

Museum L-A invites party guests to start their evening by enjoying fine dining at local restaurants partnering to offer discounts or themed specialty drinks for the event (see the museum’s website for details). At the party, they’ll enjoy scrumptious desserts crafted by culinary arts students from The Green Ladle. A fun and energetic surprise activity will take place on the bridge at intermission and a “grand finale” specially prepared by Good ’n’ Plenty will cap off the evening.

“This will be another evening to remember and, once again, you’ll be leaving a legacy to the community through your support for the museum,” said Desgrosseilliers.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Museum L-A or Modern Woodmen of America, located at 184 Webster Street in Lewiston. They can also be purchased by calling 333-3881 or at www.museumla.org.