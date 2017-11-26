Mainers are generous people, and we are known to help our neighbors when there is a need. Whether it during a natural disaster, a holiday season or any time of the year, Mainers take care of Mainers.

Dear Maine Taxpayer,

Generosity comes in many different forms. It can be donations of money or your time. Some people—including those who have very little to give—will donate slightly worn coats or help serve meals or volunteer at a shelter.

Earlier this month, I joined the Salvation Army to kick off its Annual Kettle Campaign. Proceeds from the campaign help to provide food, clothing, utilities and emergency disaster aid.

They also help give children the opportunity to attend The Salvation Army’s Camp Sebago.

The Kettle Campaign helps to provide services and programs to over 40,000 men, women and children during the holidays and throughout the year.

So, the next time you hear the sound of a ringing bell and see the red kettle, please consider making a donation. You’ll be giving back to your community and perhaps even a neighbor in need.

While a donation can go a long way, your time can too. I have rung kettle bells on countless cold winter afternoons and served hot meals to seniors who are homebound.

Volunteering your time is as valuable as a dollar, and for me it is often more rewarding.

Let us also remember that Mainers hit hard times, no matter the season. So, as the holiday spirit starts to fade, we should not forget the spirit of giving back is needed year-round.

The First Lady and I wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Thank You,

Paul R. LePage

Governo