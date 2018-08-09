Green Dot LA quilt on display at Auburn Public Library

The public is invited to visit the Auburn Public Library for the exhibit of “KindSpring,” a quilt created by local Green Dot LA members in support and celebration of the Green Dot bystander intervention program designed to help reduce threats and violence in the Twin Cities.

As a local volunteer initiative committed to making the community a better and safer place, Green Dot Lewiston-Auburn offers strategies for safe and effective responses to hurtful and hateful words and behaviors. The quilt’s design conveys the program’s central image of positive “green dot” actions that people can learn in response to negative “red dot” incidents of harassment or violence.

Quilters Kitsie Claxton, Eileen Fair, Linda Matzen, Wendy Mitchell, and Patty Weidler designed and stitched the quilt, Betsy Dorr provided the machine quilting, and June Zellers’ calligraphy completed the piece.

The quilt will be on display in the lobby of library throughout August and September. The library, a Green Dot partner, will also host training programs for the public this fall.