Greenwood dance group to host Solstice Soirée

Spark your own cultural reawakening at the Renaissance-themed Solstice Soirée of the Cottage Street Creative Exchange on Saturday, June 17 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Local Hub in Greenwood. The evening will feature the entertainment of roving performers in period-style clothing. Meg Om Shanti on flute, Steven Moore on mandolin, and juggler Jack Gentempo will send your senses back to the 1600s, when a cultural reawakening ushered the middle ages into the modern world. Also performing will be the Art Moves Dance Ensemble. A Renaissance-inspired buffet will be catered by the Local Hub, which prides itself on using all-natural ingredients. There will also be a cash bar. Guests are welcome to wear period-style clothing and bring recorders to join in madrigals and general merrymaking.

All proceeds will support the programs of Cottage Street Creative Exchange, which has a mission of providing an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange, and collaboration at home and abroad. For more information, call 743-5569.

The Local Hub is at 224 Main Street. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Element Day Spa in South Paris, Books N Things in Norway, the General Store in West Paris, and on-line at artmovesdance.com.