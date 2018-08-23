Gypsy Lew Theater presents “Much Ado About Nothing” in Dufresne Plaza

As part of Lewiston Public Library’s Ye Olde Shakespeare Week, Gypsy Lew Theater Company will present a “Shakespeare in the Plaza” production of “Much Ado About Nothing.” Free and open to the public, the outdoor performances will take place Thursday through Sunday, August 23 through 26, at 7 p.m. at Dufresne Plaza, located 72 Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

Bring blankets and chairs and grab a spot to watch the show. Some chairs will be provided. If it rains, performances will be moved inside to Lewiston Public Library’s Callahan Hall. Donations to support the company will be gratefully accepted.

In Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” soldiers returning home victorious from battle celebrate by partying, finding love, and meddling in each other’s affairs. This romantic comedy centers around two couples, the young and sweet Claudio and Hero, and the reluctant and prideful Beatrice and Benedick, who are caught in a “merry war… of wits.”

Directed by Glynnis Nadel, stage managed by Lauren Stockless, and costumed by Suze Quackenbush, this production, set in post-WWII Hawaii, will have a run time of 80 minutes.

The cast is comprised of Mary Randall as Beatrice, Sam Carlson as Benedick, Aaron Verrill as Claudio, Isabella Coulombe as Hero, Sean Senior as Don Pedro, Josh Brassard as Don John, Allison Kelly as Margaret, Maxwell Draper as Borachio, Stephen McLaughlin as Leonato, Christine Doucette as Leonato’s sister, Elizabeth Chasse-King as Dogberry, Mike Cheung as Verges, and Fiona Landry as Seacoal.