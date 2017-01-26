Hammond Tractor supports GAHS

The staff of Hammond Tractor Company in Auburn recently presented the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society with a donation of $1,200. Years ago, the company’s employees and owners decided that, in lieu of Christmas gifts for the employees, a donation would be made each year to a local non-profit. Each Hammond Tractor location is responsible for choosing the designated nonprofit in their community. Pictured here (l. to r.) are Hammond Tractor Product Support Manager Dave Ponsant, Steven Dostie and Donna Kincer of GAHS, and Hammond Tractor-Auburn Manager Marie Herrick.