Help spruce up Pettingill School Park for Earth Day

If you don’t have any specific plans to celebrate Earth Day, you’re invited to join the Friends of Pettingill Park as they mark the day with a park cleanup event on Sunday, April 22, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The park is located on College Street in Lewiston.

Volunteers will be weeding the pathways and gardens, distributing mulch, and hauling away any trash that accumulated over the winter. This is a great opportunity to meet friends and neighbors while participating in a rewarding experience that benefits all. Feel free to bring a rake, weed digger, or similar tools, but there will also be some on hand to use.

Pettingill School Park is the only park in Lewiston-Auburn that is maintained largely by volunteers through private donations. For more information, call organizer Carolyn Court at 376-6997 or Friends of Pettingill Vice-Chair Bill Maroldo at 740-4640. You can also visit their Facebook page.