Helping the animals

January 12, 2017 | Author
n-gahs-evan

Evan Greaton

Evan Greaton, a sixth-grade student at Geiger Elementary School in Lewiston, recently presented the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society with special holiday donations for the animals, which he asked for this year in lieu of Christmas gifts. Friends and family members generously donated pet food, treats and toys, all of which will help care for the thousands of unwanted animals the Humane Society helps each year. For more information about volunteering at the shelter or adopting an animal call, 783-2311 or see www.SavingPetsInMaine.org.

