Hemond’s Off-Road Bash coming August 18-19

Hemond’s Moto-X, Maine 4×4, and Minot Historical Society are teaming up to host Hemond’s Off-Road Bash on Saturday and Sunday, August 18 and 19, at Hemond’s Moto-X and Off-Road Park, located on Route 119 in Minot. This weekend event will be packed full of fun for everyone. Not only will there be tons of off-roading, but there will be plenty of events for the public to watch and do, including activities for the kids.

For riders looking to come early and camp out, gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday. The event will open to the general public on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Off-Road Vehicle and Lifted Truck Show. Last year’s inaugural event was a great success with over 50 vehicles participating. There will be vendors and vehicle owners to chat up and tons of vehicles to ogle. Come place your vote for the best modified, muddiest, and more.

Other exciting activities and events will include a Super-Sized Slip-and-Slide, open to all ages (bring your suits and get ready to fly); Barbie Jeep Racing (have a Power Wheels-Barbie Jeep kicking around? Come race it on the downhill – helmet required); Obstacle Course, Tuff Truck Challenge, and Mud Bowl (come watch riders from all over Maine and beyond participate; feel free to bring your own ride and try your hand on the course). There will also be STACYC (balance) bike demos, a water jungle gym, a water slide, and a playground for the kids.

Don’t worry about having to go somewhere else for a bite to eat all weekend. Minot Historical Society will cook up lunch (hot dogs, homemade beans, the works) on Saturday. MHS is a 501c3 non-profit organization; all sale proceeds will be go to their historical building fund, supporting a local 1830s parsonage. Hemond’s crew will dish up tasty eats all weekend, and this year there will also be food trucks on site. Please note that this is a cash-only event.

With the event expanding this year to a full weekend, Saturday night will be full of excitement, including bonfires and live music. Faceplant and AC/DC tribute band Powerage will play from 6 to 11 p.m. (free to all with admission). Riders and the public are welcome and encouraged to camp out.

The pricing schedule, which includes a swag bag and voter ballot at the entrance, is: Vehicle Day Pass Sticker (driver cost) – $20; Vehicle Weekend Pass Sticker (includes camping) – $30; Spectator Day Pass – $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12 and under; Spectator Weekend Pass (includes camping) – $20 for adults, $8 for kids ages 12 and under; Minot residents (bring ID) – $5. If you register in advance, bring a copy of your receipt to the gate upon entry.

For more information, including a detailed event schedule, or to register in advance, see https://hemondsmx.com/hmxp-offroad-bash.