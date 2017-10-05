Historical Society plans Kora Temple tour

Androscoggin Historical Society will convene a tour of the historic Kora Temple, located at 11 Sabattus Street in Lewiston, on Saturday, October 7 at 1 p.m. Free and open to the public, the event will provide an opportunity to learn about the building and the role it has played in the community. While many may have visited the building for Kora suppers or the annual Christmas “Feztival of Trees,” they may not have had an opportunity to closely view its features or learn about its murals, gold filigree, and Tiffany chandeliers.

Kora Temple was organized in 1891 and met on Lisbon Street. The temple, designed by George M. Coombs, was built in 1908 in Moorish and Exotic Rival architectural styles. In the 1920s, Harry Cochrane of Monmouth painted the murals, which depict scenes from the Bible.

Donations will be gratefully accepted at the event. For more information about Androscoggin Historical Society, call 784-0586.