Holiday season kicks off in Twin Cities

People of all ages turned out to line the decorated streets of Lewiston, Auburn, and New Auburn for the Twin Cities Holiday Celebration on Saturday, November 25. The Parade of Lights, led by event sponsor Maple Way Dental, featured colorful floats, municipal vehicles, bicycles, walking units, Mayor Bob Macdonald of Lewiston, Mayor Jonathan LaBonte of Auburn, and costumed characters Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Cuppy of Dunkin Donuts.

In Lewiston’s Kennedy Park and Auburn’s Festival Plaza, families took free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus before watching the lighting of each city’s Christmas tree and, in Auburn, Temple Shalom’s Menorah. Youth Pastor Craig Fortin of East Auburn Baptist Church and David Allen of Temple Shalom were present to speak about the meaning of Christmas and Hanukkah.

Children also received free toys and candy canes from Santa and Mrs. Claus; free mittens, compliments of the Auburn Business Association and Rinck Advertising; and free dental bags from Maple Way Dental.

Dionne Entertainment supplied holiday music and refreshments were provided by the Auburn Business Association (handing out goodies from Dunkin Donuts), Lt. Dan and Holly Johnson of the Salvation Army Canteen, the East Auburn Baptist Church youth group THRIVE, and Hood. Horse-drawn wagon rides were provided by Stillbrook Acres.

This year’s float winners were Community Credit Union in first place and LA Harley in second. Grayling Cunningham of the Union of Maine Visual Artists-LA Chapter announced the winners of the annual LA Window Decorating Contest, with Photo Finish taking first place, the Lewiston Public Library in second, and Aqua-Max Maine in third.

In pre-parade activities, the Dance Center performed scenes from “The Nutcracker” ballet at Lewiston Public Library and a screening of the movie “Elf” and a story time were presented at Auburn Public Library.

This annual event is organized by the Twin Cities Holiday Celebration Committee, the Downtown Lewiston Holiday Celebration Committee, the Auburn Business Association, and the Union of Maine Visual Artists-LA Chapter, along with assistance from the Cities of Lewiston and Auburn.