Hope Weston turns 103

When Hope Weston turned 103 on July 6, she had already been celebrating her birthday the entire week of the Fourth with her large, extended family and many friends who gathered for the occasion.

A final celebration came on her actual birthday, when a chocolate cake topped with peanut butter frosting was served at the Camden Dining Room at Schooner Estates as friends gathered around to sing “Happy Birthday” to a beaming Hope.

Weston was born in Manila, Philippine Islands, to American-born parents Eugene Eveleth Wing of Augusta and Nellie Grace McBeth Wing of Fairfield. She attended American schools through high school and went to college at the University of Maine at Orono, where she met her future husband, Lowell Nathan Weston of Augusta. They were married following graduation and the family eventually welcomed two sons, Robert Nathan Weston and James Lowell Weston. As the years went by, Bob and wife Mickie, along with Jimmy and wife Judy, added to the family, and now she has many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Weston keeps active at Schooner, participating in daily activities and outside events arranged by the staff. She is a member of USM’s L-A Senior College and never misses a class taught by Dr. Charles Plummer.