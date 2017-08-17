Howaniec to address Rotary on proposed Twin Cities merger

The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club will welcome guest speaker Jim Howaniec on Wednesday, August 23 at 7 a.m. at Park Street Methodist Church in Auburn. Tickets are available at the door and include breakfast. Howaniec, chair of the Coalition Opposed to Lewiston-Auburn Consolidation, will discuss his position on the proposed merger of the two cities, to be voted on in a local referendum on November 7. A lifelong resident of Lewiston, Howaniec has served as mayor from 1990 to 1994 and as a former Assistant Attorney General in Augusta. He has maintained his own law practice on Lisbon Street since 1991.