FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Howaniec to address Rotary on proposed Twin Cities merger

August 17, 2017 | Author

The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club will welcome guest speaker Jim Howaniec on Wednesday, August 23 at 7 a.m. at Park Street Methodist Church in Auburn. Tickets are available at the door and include breakfast. Howaniec, chair of the Coalition Opposed to Lewiston-Auburn Consolidation, will discuss his position on the proposed merger of the two cities, to be voted on in a local referendum on November 7. A lifelong resident of Lewiston, Howaniec has served as mayor from 1990 to 1994 and as a former Assistant Attorney General in Augusta. He has maintained his own law practice on Lisbon Street since 1991.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

33 Dunn Street
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2017 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.