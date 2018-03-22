Hugh Keene to receive SeniorsPlus’ Ikaria Award

Auburn resident Hugh Keene will be honored by SeniorsPlus with the agency’s 2018 Ikaria Award at its annual Fill the Plate Breakfast to benefit Meals on Wheels on Friday, March 23, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn-Riverwatch of Auburn. The event will also feature a presentation by Elizabeth Peavey, creator and performer of the award-winning one-woman show “My Mother’s Clothes Are Not My Mother.” Tickets are $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door and are available by calling 795-4010 or at www.seniorsplus.org.