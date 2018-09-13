Humorist brings Chinese-style comedy to Bates College

Former Fulbright Scholar Jesse Appell, a comedian who performs humor in the Xiangsheng style, as well as bilingual improv and Chinese-style stand-up, seeks to overcome cultural gaps by focusing on storytelling and character rather than surface differences and stereotypes. He will perform on Wednesday, September 19 at 7 p.m. at the college’s Benjamin Mays Center, located at 95 Russell Street in Lewiston The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see nfaries@bates.edu.