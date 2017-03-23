Ice Out Plunge at Winthrop Town Beach to benefit Special Olympics

Special Olympics Maine and the Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run will present the fourth annual Ice Out Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Maine on Saturday, March 25 at noon at the Winthrop Town Beach at Maranacook Lake. Hosted by the Alfred W. Maxwell Jr. American Legion Post 40 and Auxiliary of Winthrop, the event is open to everyone aged 8 and older. Each participant must raise a minimum of $100 and will receive a long-sleeve commemorative T-shirt. Additional prizes and incentives will be awarded for achievement in fundraising.

Registration will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event at the American Legion Post at 117 Bowdoin Street. Outdoor activities will begin at 10 a.m. and the plunge will take place at noon sharp. A Post-Plunge Party with a free buffet and cash bar at American Legion Post 40 will immediately follow the plunge.

While the event is called the Ice Out Plunge, organizers never know for sure when the year’s lake ice will be “out.” For the inaugural event three years ago, organizers needed to cut a large hole in the ice; last year, after a winter that saw little ice on area lakes, event goers enjoyed bright sun, sandy beaches and open water. Whatever conditions are in store for March 25, the ice will be “out” at the plunge location!

Taking the plunge this year will be the first Special Olympics Maine athlete ever to do so, Laura Lucas, who has been watching the plunge since it first began. Lucas has already exceeded her goal of raising $2000 for the event. “This year, I’m going for the green instead of the gold, so please help me meet my goal!” she says. To sponsor her, search for “Laura Lucas” at www.firstgiving.com.

For more information about the event, to download a registration packet, or to see the complete list of incentives and prizes, call Charle Clark of the Winthrop Police Department at 377-7227 or see www.somaine.org.