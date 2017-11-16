Iconic image of LA region now on sale at Chamber

Kenneth Harvey’s “View of Lewiston from Auburn Riverwalk” was voted “Best in Show” among the responses to the L-A Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s recent call to Maine artists for a new, 2017 iconic image of the LA Metropolitan region. The contest was part of the festivities to celebrate the Chamber’s 130th anniversary. The painting has been reproduced in 100 limited-edition prints that are for sale for $100 each at the Chamber, located at 415 Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

Kenneth Harvey of Sabattus is a self-taught watercolorist. After working for a major corporation for 32 years, he retired to follow his lifelong dream of becoming a full-time artist and paints primarily en plein air, mostly in the coastal Boothbay area of Maine.