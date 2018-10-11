Inaugural “Penny” Woodard Golf Tournament raises over $30,000 for local children

Thirty-one teams recently turned out for the Inaugural Pennell “Penny” Woodard Memorial Golf Tournament, netting $31,239 to benefit the YMCA’s financial assistance program. The event took place at Martindale Country Club in Auburn and featured 47 sponsors from the local business community.

Formally known as the YMCA-NAPA Charity Golf Tournament, this year’s event took on a special significance as it was renamed for one of the tournament’s founding committee members.

“Dedicating over 32 years to steering the Y’s charitable mission, few Y members are as decorated as Penny,” said CEO Steve Wallace in a citation delivered during the tournament’s reception. “He received the YMCA Distinguished Service Award in 1974 and 1985, was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in 2004, and was inducted into the YMCA Hall of Fame in 2016. For a lifetime spent mentoring and advocating for local youth at the YMCA and beyond, we are honored to host the Pennell Woodard Memorial Golf Tournament.”

All proceeds will benefit the YMCA’s financial assistance program, which provides local children and families the opportunity to participate in enrichment programs at the Y, including summer camp, youth sports, and dance. To date, this tournament has raised over $300,000 in scholarships.

Members of the 2018 tournament planning committee included John Emerson (chair), Sharon Chapman, Jim Whitmore, Greg Whitney, Fern Masse, Beth Shea, Kim Slivinski, Joseph Perryman, Steve Wallace, Chris Shea, Marcie Hird, and Rebecca Tinkham.

The 2019 planning committee is already looking ahead to next year’s event, which will take place at Martindale in September 2019.