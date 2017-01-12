Jon “Bowzer” Bauman to appear at Franco Center

The public is invited to meet Jon “Bowzer” Bauman at a free event at the Gendron Franco Center on Tuesday, January 17 at 2 p.m. Bauman, formerly of Sha Na Na and TV game show fame, is a co-founder of Senior Votes Count. He will be in Maine with Social Security Works to present a message called “Hands Off Medicare.” All are welcome to attend the brief talk in Heritage Hall and then stay for photographs with Bauman, who will be joined by Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works. This is Bauman’s second appearance at the Franco Center.

Jon “Bowzer” Bauman is an American musician, best known as a member of the ’50s tribute band Sha Na Na and as a game show host and celebrity guest in the ‘70s and ‘80s. His popular Sha Na Na character “Bowzer” was a gangly, slender-armed greaser in a muscle shirt.

The Dolard and Priscilla Gendron Franco Center is wheelchair accessible. Parking is available at the Roy Continental Mill on Oxford Street, across from the Center. For more information, call the center at 783-1585 or see www.francocenter.org.