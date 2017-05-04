Juliana L’Heurex to address Rotary Club

At the next lunch meeting of the LA Rotary Club on Thursday, May 11, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Inn of Lewiston, Juliana L’Heureux will discuss the contributions of the area’s Franco Americans to the nation’s wars and military campaigns.

L’Heureux is a member of the Franco-American Collection’s board of directors and chair of the collection’s upcoming exhibit and program on Franco American veterans. She has written about Franco-Americans for 30 years through newspaper articles and published essays. Her blog on the Bangor Daily News website is called “Franco-American News and Culture.” She served on the Franco-American Task Force appointed by the Maine Legislature and is a member of the Franco-American Hall of Fame.

Guests are welcome to attend and reservations are not required Lunch is available for $10 in the Ramada’s Fusion Restaurant. For more information, contact Monica Millhime at 753-9040 or mmillhime@wmca.org.