July Art Walk features ’cajun music, live art making

Sylvain’s Acadian Aces will be the featured performers at this month’s Art Walk L/A on Friday, July 27. They’ll play live music at DuFresne Plaza, located at 72 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Art Walk LA takes place on the final Friday of each month, from May through October, from 5 to 8 p.m. at numerous venues along Lisbon Street. All events are free and open to the public.

Sylvain’s Acadian Aces keep the ’cajun flame alive with their energetic brand of raw, rootsy music derived straight from the source. The vocal power of guitarist Robert Sylvain and charismatic fiddler Hawk Kallweit supplies a one-two punch that’s instantly compelling and distinctive. With Maine’s own true accordion ace Junior Stevens on button-box and the unstoppable combination of Tom Jacques on upright bass and Kris Day on drums, Sylvain’s Acadian Aces deliver heart-wrenching love songs and electrifying dance numbers that can bring even the most stoic New Englanders to their feet. Rooted in classic cajun two-steps and waltzes, their repertoire also includes elements of creole and zydeco, along with original Americana and rock ‘n roll.

This month’s event also features live art making at select venues along the Art Walk route. This is a wonderful opportunity to watch art come to life in several media, including ceramics, watercolor, oil, stained glass, mixed media, and video.

Artists creating works on site from 5 to 8 p.m. will include Alexandra Hood (oil painting at Sofia Fima, 46 Lisbon Street), Jim Nutting (stained glass at Rinck Advertising, 113 Lisbon Street), Krista Lord (watercolor painting, inside The Hive at 178 Lisbon Street, second floor), Katheryn Beausang (mixed media, inside The Hive at 178 Lisbon Street, second floor), Doug Haig (live portraits, outside The Hive at 178 Lisbon Street), Melanie Therrien (watercolor or acrylic street scenes, outside The Hive at 178 Lisbon Street), Kate Cargile (watercolor street scenes, outside The Hive at 178 Lisbon Street), Tisha Bremner (yoga, in the Couture Room at Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon Street), and Jody Dube (ceramics, L/A Arts Gallery, 221 Lisbon Street).