“Just Us” Entertainers to present final benefit concert at Franco Center

The “Just Us” Entertainers will present their final benefit concert for the Dolard and Priscilla Gendron Franco Center on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. They were the first group to perform at the center in August of 2000 to raise funds for the then Festival de Joie. Since then, the group has performed at the center 38 times, including 16 annual benefit concerts to raise funds to support the Franco Center.

Consisting of an eclectic group of families and friends who have performed great music together for generations, the group’s roster has changed over the years, at times boasting as many as 22 active members. They perform an eclectic repertoire of crowd-pleasing songs, learned by ear without sheet music. Their harmonies come from within the heart of each member.

Just Us has performed over 200 times for the people of Lewiston-Auburn. Their very first show took place at the Lewiston Elks’ Emblem Club in September of 1990. They have been regular performers at local Memorial Day and Veterans Day events. This final performance will feature the group’s 13 current members, led by Nel Meservier.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. Tickets are $12, or $10 for seniors (ages 60 and over). Students will be admitted free of charge. To buy tickets, call 689-2000 or see francocenter.org.