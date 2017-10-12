L & A Veterans Council visits Maine Veterans Home

Pictured here with Administrator Don Dube (l.) are L & A Veterans Council representatives (from l.) Brad Peck, Moe Fournier, Bert Dutil, Armand Bussiere, and Ron Arneault, who, as they normally do each year, recently toured and visited the residents of the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris. The council is currently planning a Veterans Day “Pass in Review and Musical Tribute” on Monday, November 11 at 10 a.m. at the Lewiston Armory. This event is an opportunity for citizens to thank our veterans and military personnel for their service, and the council hopes attendance will continue to grow.