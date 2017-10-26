Lehmann to be ordained at First Universalist Church

Charlotte Lehmann, a long-time congregational leader of the First Universalist Church of Auburn, will be ordained by the congregation on Saturday, October 28, at 3 p.m. Those who wish to attend her ordination at the church, located at 169 Pleasant Street in Auburn, are asked to RSVP by calling 783-0461 or via e-mail to uuchurchauburn@gmail.com.

A life-long Unitarian Universalist, Lehmann attended the First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis as a child. When she came to Maine to work as a research technician and assistant in instruction in the Geology Department at Bates College, she served Auburn’s First Universalist Church in several roles, including as chair of the Religious Exploration committee and as a Worship Associate. Her UU Theater resume includes their first production of “The Vagina Monologues” in 2006 and a lead role in “Hidden: A Gender.” She was a recipient of the congregation’s Rose Window Award for Excellence in Leadership in 2006.

Lehmann acknowledged a call to ministry in 2008. She attended Lancaster Theological Seminary in Lancaster, Pennsylvania for one semester before entering the full-time Master of Divinity degree program at Meadville Lombard Theological School, a Unitarian Universalist seminary in Chicago, in the fall of 2009. Following graduation from Meadville in May 2012, she continued her ministerial formation through an internship at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton, New York, in 2013. The next step on her path was as Acting Director of Children’s Religious Education at The First Church in Belmont, Massachusetts, from 2014 to 2016.

Lehmann was granted Preliminary Fellowship as a minister in the Unitarian Universalist Association in April 2016. In August of that year, she was hired by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tallahassee in Florida, where she is serving as the congregation’s interim minister through July 2018. As the next step on her journey as a religious professional, she plans to seek a congregational call as a settled minister.