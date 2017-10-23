Letter to the Editor: Merger could delay new ELHS project

To the Editor:

During a recent television interview, Auburn Mayor Jonathan P. LaBonte discussed the numerous reasons why he is opposed to the merger of Auburn with Lewiston. Of particular note, Mayor LaBonte stated: “If the merger passes, I fully expect the E.L. project to be delayed.”

All Auburn residents should be alarmed about the fate of a new Edward Little High School in the event of a merger. Merging Auburn’s excellent neighborhood school system with Lewiston’s struggling big box school program should send chills down the spines of every parent living in Auburn.

Auburn residents should protect the future of the city’s new Edward Little High School and its excellent neighborhood schools by going to the polls on November 7 and voting “no” against merger; “no” against consolidation; and “no” against new city charter.

Leroy G. Walker, Sr.

Auburn City Councilor

Ward 5