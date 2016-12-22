Lewiston Firefighters help spread Christmas cheer

With the assistance of their partners in giving, the Lewiston Firefighters Association recently presented a donation of over $3,000 in toys and financial support to Hope Haven Gospel Mission and the Salvation Army. The Lewiston firefighters believe that every child should look forward to Christmas morning, and this annual tradition, in which they and their families shop for those less fortunate, has existed for over 20 years. For the last two years, Dollar General of Lewiston has joined in the effort to provide even more support with a customer toy donation box.