Lewiston High Class of ’67 plans 50th Reunion

June 29, 2017

Reunion committee members (l. to r.) Ron Paradis, Pauline Bergeron Dingle, Peter Longley, Pauline Derosier Pelletier, Kathy Field, Steve Tewhey, Paul Labbe, Paul Lavoie and Mr. Lucky surround the granite bench the class has donated to Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. The bench recognizes all veterans, with a special salute to classmate and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas J. McMahon.

Lewiston High School’s Class of 1967 will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a Class Reunion on Saturday, August 26 at Martindale Country Club in Auburn. The event will begin with a social hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and an evening of dancing to music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70’s, blended with current artists, will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight. Plan to renew acquaintances, enjoy reminiscing and rekindle that Blue Devil spirit while rolling back the years and dancing the night away.

Also, as a 50th anniversary gift, the Class of 1967 has donated a granite bench to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Lewiston. The bench recognizes all veterans, with a special salute to classmate and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas J. McMahon. The dedication will take place on Friday, August 25 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Classmates and veterans are welcome to attend. This is a weather-dependent event; notice of any cancellation will be posted on the class’s Facebook page at “Lewiston High School (Maine) 1967.”

After the dedication, a casual pre-reunion get-together for class members will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rails Restaurant at 103 Lincoln Street in Lewiston. Do not delay making your reservation for the class reunion. For more information, email organizers at lhsclass1967@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at “Lewiston High School (Maine) 1967.”

