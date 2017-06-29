Lewiston High Class of ’67 plans 50th Reunion

Lewiston High School’s Class of 1967 will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a Class Reunion on Saturday, August 26 at Martindale Country Club in Auburn. The event will begin with a social hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and an evening of dancing to music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70’s, blended with current artists, will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight. Plan to renew acquaintances, enjoy reminiscing and rekindle that Blue Devil spirit while rolling back the years and dancing the night away.

Also, as a 50th anniversary gift, the Class of 1967 has donated a granite bench to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Lewiston. The bench recognizes all veterans, with a special salute to classmate and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas J. McMahon. The dedication will take place on Friday, August 25 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Classmates and veterans are welcome to attend. This is a weather-dependent event; notice of any cancellation will be posted on the class’s Facebook page at “Lewiston High School (Maine) 1967.”

After the dedication, a casual pre-reunion get-together for class members will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rails Restaurant at 103 Lincoln Street in Lewiston. Do not delay making your reservation for the class reunion. For more information, email organizers at lhsclass1967@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at “Lewiston High School (Maine) 1967.”