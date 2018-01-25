Lewiston High Class of ’68 plans 50th Reunion

The Lewiston High School Class of 1968 Reunion Committee is formulating plans to celebrate the class’s 50th Reunion on September 22 at the Carriage House Banquet Facility in Lewiston, with pre-reunion activities on September 21. The committee needs to update class contact information, which they will use only to communicate with you concerning reunion activity. Please submit your contact information to LHS68reunion@yahoo.com. For more information about the event, find them on Facebook, classmates.com, or at www.alumniclass.com/lewiston.