FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Lewiston High Class of ’68 plans 50th Reunion

January 25, 2018 | Author

Pictured here are committee members (l. to r.) Monita Belanger Cote, Claire Sarrasin Vallee, Diane Beaudette Bonneau, Lucille Leclair Clement, Mike Olehowski, Connie Jacques Chretien, and Nancy Gagne Breau. Absent from the photo are Janet Couture Barriault, Connie Veilleux, and Jane McInnis Bedard.

The Lewiston High School Class of 1968 Reunion Committee is formulating plans to celebrate the class’s 50th Reunion on September 22 at the Carriage House Banquet Facility in Lewiston, with pre-reunion activities on September 21. The committee needs to update class contact information, which they will use only to communicate with you concerning reunion activity. Please submit your contact information to LHS68reunion@yahoo.com. For more information about the event, find them on Facebook, classmates.com, or at www.alumniclass.com/lewiston.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

33 Dunn Street
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.